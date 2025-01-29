HPV DNA testing set to revolutionize cervical cancer screening in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Human Papillomavirus HPV DNA testing, will soon be introduced in St Vincent and the Grenadines, marking a significant step forward in the fight against cervical cancer.

So says Consultant OB/GYN and GYNE Oncologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Dr. Damaris Baptiste.

In an interview with NBC News, Dr. Baptiste said this new screening method, is regarded as one of the most effective tools for early detection of HPV.

It is expected to complement existing Pap smear tests and enhance the country’s ability to prevent and treat cervical cancer, she added.

