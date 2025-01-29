A recent operation of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines resulted in the arrest of two Chateaubelair residents; the seizure of an unlicensed firearm, a large quantity of cannabis, and a significant sum of cash suspected to be linked to drug trafficking and money laundering.

According to the Police, on Sunday, January 26, officers executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of Desroy Samuel, 37, and Kemon Samuel, 35, both of Sharpes, Chateaubelair. During the search, officers recovered a twelve-gauge shotgun, later confirmed to be functional, and a quantity of cannabis.

Desroy Samuel was charged with possession of a separate 454 grammes. A total of $27,657 Eastern Caribbean Dollars (EC), consisting of $9,500 EC and €6,700 Euros, suspected to be the proceeds of illicit activity was also seized.

Both men have since been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, drug trafficking, possession of controlled drugs, and money laundering. The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has been engaged to further investigate the source of the cash.

The accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court (SOC) yesterday. Desroy Samuel pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug and was granted bail at $15,000 EC with one surety.

The matter is adjourned to February 25, 2025

Desroy Samuel and Kemon Samuel appeared jointly for possession of a controlled drug and possession of an unlicensed firearm. They both pleaded not guilty and were each granted bail at $15,000 EC with one surety.

The matter is adjourned to February 25, 2025

