MR NICHOLAS ANTHONY MAXWEL HUMPHREY better known as MAXI and PAPA STALL of the British Virgin Islands formerly of Georgetown and Park Hill died on Sunday January 12th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 1st at the Davis Funeral Home (Pasea Estate). The viewing begins at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. The body will be cremated.

