MR EUSTACE CORNELIUS ROBINSON better known as ROBY and TAS of Campden Park formerly of Lodge Village died on Thursday January 23rd at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Sunday February 9th at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Questelles. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

