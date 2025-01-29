SVG receives two and a half million dollars in humanitarian aid from Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

The government of St Vincent and Grenadines through its robust foreign policy, has increased bilateral partnerships since 2001.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Fredrick Stephenson, one such relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who yesterday donated a quantity of humanitarian supplies and equipment to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment

Minister Stephenson also highlighted the numerous areas the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has assisted St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The donation valued at 2.5 million U.S Dollars transported in twenty shipping containers was made through the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address Health Sector needs, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

