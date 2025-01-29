St Vincent and the Grenadines bound by International Law to accept deported nationals

St Vincent and the Grenadines is obliged to receive its nationals who are being deported from another country, according to legal domestic processes in accordance with international law and processes.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, as the Donald Trump administration signed executive orders to begin the immediate deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States.

Speaking on NBC Radio earlier today, Prime Minister Gonsalves explained that when a country deports illegal migrants, it would do so, on the basis of their domestic law.

However, despite leaders asking for this, the Prime said this has not been done.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related