Invest SVG, this country’s premier Investment promotion Agency is preparing to hold an event next week, dubbed Growing Horizons.

According to an Invest SVG release, this function which will take the form of an interactive press conference and social mixer, will seek to update stakeholders and the public about Invest SVG’s upcoming projects for 2025.

The event will also update the public about how Invest SVG intends to continue promoting investments in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event will be held on Thursday, February 6th at the newly opened Holiday Inn Express Hotel at Diamond.

