Manager at the Farmers support company Charlene Garrick, has expressed immense satisfaction with the success of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund’s National Home and Community Garden Project.

While speaking at a recent event, Garrick highlighted the initiative as a vital tool in empowering families to grow their own food, ensuring that they have access to healthy and nutritious meals.

Speaking on the impact of the project, Garrick emphasized that it allows individuals to take control of their diets by cultivating organic home grown produce and chicken.

Garrick also expressed excitement about the second phase of the project, which aims to further boost food security.

