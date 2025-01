MR ERIC FREDERICK JONES better known as UNCLE BILL of Chateaubelair died on Monday January 27th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 22nd at the Chateaubelair Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:30 am. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.

