The National Broadcasting Corporation NBC Radio will be hosting a domino and karaoke after work event today, in a run up to its Signature fundraiser Love Boogie.

It’s all part of efforts to replenish NBC’s medical fund.

Assistant General Manager at the National Broadcasting Corporation Colvin Harry is inviting everyone to participate.

The event is free to enter and is expected to begin from about 4pm.

The National Broadcasting Corporation raises funds to replenish its Medical Fund through the hosting of the annual Love Boogie Charity Dance.

