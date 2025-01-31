Another stop has been added to the Home is where the Heart is campaign being hosted by this country premiere investment promotion agency.

In an interview with NBC News, Investment Facilitation Services Manager at Invest SVG Shana Browne-Jacobs says the campaign is designed to reach out to and connect with persons in the diaspora.

Browne Jacobs says since the initiative was announced last year, they have been inundated with calls for them to visit more countries.

The Home is Where the Heart is campaign begins on March 10 in Toronto, Canada.

