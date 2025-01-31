A donation of medical equipment by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia comes at a very crucial time for the local health sector.

That’s according to Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St Clair Prince.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony earlier this week, Minister Prince said St Vincent and the Grenadines has been going through a special period over the past five years being bombarded with disaster after disaster.

The Health Minister said the Health Sectors has been severely affected by these disasters during this special period.

Minister Prince said the resources will directly benefit frontline medical; personnel, improve patient outcomes and strengthen the capacity to respond effectively to emergencies, public health threats and long term care needs.

The Health Minister also thanked all stakeholders responsible for the handover.

The donation valued at 2.5 million U.S Dollars transported in twenty shipping containers was made through the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address Health Sector needs, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

