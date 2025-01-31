New York Consular office working to support Vincentians following US Immigration policy shifts

The Consular Office in New York is actively working to find resources to assist Vincentians living in the United States.

Counsel General to New York Rondy McIntosh in an interview with NBC News said his office has been meeting with state agencies to seek as much advice as possible.

These steps are being taken in light of new immigration policies in the United States.

McIntosh said the office of Immigrant Affairs in the New York Mayor Office has agreed to do a virtual session to speak to Vincentians about their rights.

The Counsel General said his office is trying to set up meeting with the American Civil Liberties Union ACLU.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related