Prime Minister says he does not foresee remittances from the USA being affected by new US Immigration Policy

While there will be a crackdown on illegal immigration in the United States, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said he does not foresee a disturbance in remittances from the United States.

This in light of the United States cracking down on illegal immigration.

The Prime Minister who was speaking on NBC Radio at the time, said that most persons of Vincentian heritage in the United States have their legal status.

The Prime Minister said these people will continue to send remittances to their families in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

