UN FAO reaffirms commitment to rebuilding agriculture and fisheries sectors after Hurricane Beryl

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, UN FAO, has reiterated its commitment to support the rebuilding of this country’s agriculture and fisheries sectors, following the devastation of hurricane Beryl.

FAO Project Coordinator with responsibility for disaster risk management, Raisa Spencer reaffirmed the organization’s commitment during a recent handing over ceremony of 7000 chicks.

The chicks are an additional boost to the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, ZHTF’s National Home and Community Garden Project.

Spencer commended the Government’s efforts to rebuild the agricultural sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related