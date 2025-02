MR ELSTON HUBERT SAMUEL better known as SAMMO and KENNY of Richland Park died on Tuesday January 21st at the age of 80.

The funeral for the late MR ELSTON HUBERT SAMUEL better known as SAMMO and KENNY of Richland Park takes place on Friday February 7th at the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist church. The body lies at the church from 12:30 pm. The Service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related