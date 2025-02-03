St. Vincent and the Grenadines is said to have exceeded its tourism growth in 2024.

This is according to Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, who indicated that the country registered a 25 percent increase in stay over tourist arrivals in 2024.

The Minister said on Radio yesterday that this achievement marks the first time the country has surpassed 100-thousand stay over visitors.

Minister James said there has been consistent growth in the tourism sector over the last decade.

The Minister said this boost in tourism is due to several key factors, including enhanced airlift to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

