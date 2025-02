The community of Owia is in mourning, following news of the death of Normanie Duncan.

Reports are that Duncan died after motor vehicle RL868 reportedly ran off the road and plunged over an embankment on Sunday night in the Gorse/Byera area.

According to reports, three other individuals were in the vehicle and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are carrying out investigations.

Photo Credit : SVGTV

