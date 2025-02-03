Agricultural officers participate in Hot Pepper Value Chain Training session

Several Agriculture Extension Officers were recently involved in a Hot Pepper Value Chain Training Session, with the aim of improving production for domestic, regional and international markets.

The session was held at the Methodist Church Hall as part of the “Promoting Windward Islands Food Production and Trade Corridor through National and Regional Value Chain Development” project.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, thanked the Food and Agriculture Organization for its continued support to the Agricultural Sector.

The Minister also announced the hosting of a series of National Consultations throughout the country from February 10th to 27th.

Minister Caesar said several issues will be addressed during the National Consultations.

FAO National Correspondent, Dr. Coleen Phillips reaffirmed the Organization’s commitment to providing support to the Agriculture Sector.

