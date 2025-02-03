ZHTF distributes more than three thousand chicks to Back Yard Farmers and Small Scale Farmers

More than three thousand Broiler Chickens are being distributed to Back Yard Farmers and Small Scale Farmers, as part of the National Home and Community Garden Project.

The distribution is being done by the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

IICA’s Technical Specialist, Michael Dalton says this initiative is part of the recovery of the agricultural sector following the impact of Hurricane Beryl.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique, says they are pleased to be involved in this important initiative.

Photo : Ministry of Agriculture / Facebook

Like this: Like Loading...

Related