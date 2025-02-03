Government continues to work closely with CWSA to ensure water is available to residents of the Southern Grenadines

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government continues to work closely with the Central Water and Sewerage Authority to ensure that water is available for all residents in the Grenadines.

This following the devastation caused by the passage of Hurricane Beryl in July last year.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the continued provision of clean water is very important especially as the country is currently in the Dry Season.

Photo : CWSA/Facebook

Like this: Like Loading...

Related