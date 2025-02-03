The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has reported another breakage to the transmission main pipeline in Copeland Mountains in Rose Hall.

The CWSA’s technical team says this is due to further earth movements triggered by persistent rainfall.

The first land slippage occurred on January 25th, 2025 and caused the pipeline to sever, resulting in a water disruption to communities from Spring Village to Richmond.

Today, another section of the pipeline was dislodged and teams have already been mobilized to effect the necessary repairs.

While repairs are underway, the CWSA will simultaneously distribute water to the affected communities.

Officials say the CWSA’s network remains vulnerable due to the instability in that area, which developed after loose dirt was deposited there.

Photo Credit : CWSA

