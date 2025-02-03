The Youlou Pan Movement hosted the first in a series of Pan in the Streets in the North Leeward constituency of Troumaca on Saturday.

It’s all part of the Organization’s plans to foster unity and cultural pride through steelpan, in communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Tourism and Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, Carlos James, welcomes the initiative.

Minister of Tourism and Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, Carlos James.

Saturday’s event featured performances from Starlift Steel Orchestra; Symphonix Steel Orchestra; Epic Sounds and Rose Hall and Rose Bank Drummers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related