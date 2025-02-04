The government of Cuba is expanding its cooperation with the Government of St Vincent and The Grenadines.

This, as the Cuban Aviation Airport Services (ECASA) and the Argyle International Airport finalize elements of new cooperation between the two governments.

Speaking to NBC News, Cuban Ambassador to St Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Carlos Etchvery said this new agreement, deals with the maintenance and modernization of the Argyle International Airport.

Ambassador Etchvery said a group of six Cuban Engineers will travel to St Vincent and The Grenadines soon, to immediately start work on the modernization and maintenance project.

