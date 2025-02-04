The government of St Vincent and the Grenadines is ready to invest in and facilitate growth for young persons in the creative industry.

That’s according to Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James.

Speaking on radio recently, Minister James said the government is facilitating growth through infrastructural support, via the building of Cultural and Artistic Hubs at Bellevue, Petite Bordel and Troumaca.

Minster James added that the designs for the three facilities have been completed.

