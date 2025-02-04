Cuban Ambassador to St Vincent and The Grenadines His Excellency Carlos Etchvery says the United States government placing Cuba back on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, clearly shows the issue is a political one.

Cuba was removed from the list by former President of the United States Joe Biden but was swiftly put back on by new President, Donald Trump.

Ambassador Etchvery told NBC in a previous interview, that the people and government were cautiously optimistic about the development.

The Cuban Ambassador now tells NBC News, this issue is a political one and the list is not an instrument to fight terrorism.

The Ambassador adds that placing Cuba on the list, is a way of punishing the country.

