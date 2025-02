MR OSBERT LORENZO LEWIS better known as LOVIE of Hopewell, Richland Park died on Thursday January 2nd at the age of 63. The funeral takes place on Sunday February 16th at the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist church. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.

