Government allocates three million to skills training and development

Dean of the Division of Technical & Vocational Education, Osborne Bowens has commended ongoing efforts to make skills development a central pillar of education, ensuring students are better equipped for the workforce.

In an interview with NBC News, Bowens said that the government’s commitment to deepening the education revolution by prioritizing skills training is evident, through the allocation of approximately 3 million dollars in the 2025 Budget.

