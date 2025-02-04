President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing association endorses SVG Sailing Week 2025

SVG Sailing Week has been proudly endorsed by President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association Jenny Trumble.

Trumble was speaking at the media launch of SVG Sailing week, which is set to begin on April 13th, 2025

Trumble encouraged persons to supports sailors, grow the sailing industry and show what St Vincent and the Grenadines has to offer.

And representative from the Bequia Onshore Committee Jan Providence said the committee is onboard and ready to work along with the sailing committee.

