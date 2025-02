The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has allocated ten million dollars for the construction of a Polyclinic in the town of Calliaqua.

This announcement was made during the recent 2025 budget debate, by the Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince.

Minister Prince underscored the clinic’s importance, with Calliaqua being one of the largest health catchment areas, in the country.

