Latest News News & Sports NBC's Special Report- Wednesday 5th February,2025 Z Jack February 5, 2025 1 min read In today's special report we hear how technical skills are essentials for progress and can provide financial stability for the citizens and country as a whole. Gailorn Browne has the details. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/SKILLS-IN-DEMAND-REPORT.mp3