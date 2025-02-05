Vincentian women encouraged to utilize the available Mammogram Services at the MCMH

Vincentian Women are being urged to use the mammogram services at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for breast cancer screening.

The call came from Chief Radiographer at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Chevonne Stewart, during an interview with the Agency for Public Information.

Stewart said the hospital has implemented a new self-referral pathway for mammograms, making it easier for women to access critical breast cancer screening services.

Stewart said Women should take advantage of the walk-in service as screening mammography has been shown to reduce breast cancer mortality.

Stewart added that over the past few years, Radiology services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have undergone a significant transformation, as the Government pushes to improve healthcare services across the country.

