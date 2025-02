An exciting program of activities has been planned for the first-ever St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Week, scheduled for April 13th to 21st.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority will host the week-long event to coincide with the Bequia Easter Regatta.

Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority, Annette Mark, outlines the significance of the event in elevating the country’s global appeal.

