MR LAWRENCE DACOSTA NANTON better known as NANNY, PAPA and JACK BALANCE of Point died on Wednesday February 5th at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 8th at the Marantha Baptist church, Owia. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Owia Cemetery.

