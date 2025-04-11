Ministry of Agriculture and Barbadian Company sign MOU to strengthen regional food security

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed here this week, with the aim of strengthening food and nutrition security across the region.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture, and Channell and Trimart Supermarkets in Barbados.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar says this collaboration is expected to create more export opportunities for local Farmers.

Meanwhile … Managing Director of Channell and Trimart Supermarkets, Ronald Catlyn welcomes this strategic partnership that has been established.

And … Owner of Farmacy Fruit and Vegetable of Barbados, Emmanuel Beryllia is pleased to be key stakeholder in this initiative.

