MR WILLINGTON ROHAN JOHN better known as MOON-SAM and POOREST of Franklyn Village, Layou died on Wednesday March 26th at the age of 57. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 19th at the Wesleyann Holiness church, Layou. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Layou Cemetery.

