Prime Minister Gonsalves says CELAC states can be far more self reliant

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has echoed the call for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to begin the implantation of decisions previously made.

Speaking at the Ninth Summit of CELAC in Honduras yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that CELAC states have the resources to become far more self-reliant.

Prime Minster Gonsalves also called for the establishment of a fund to address natural disasters, from which vulnerable countries can draw.

The Prime Minister called for the establishment of a scientific research institute.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is leading this country’s delegation to the Summit, which includes Foreign Affairs Minister, Frederick Stephenson; St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Coordinator for CELAC, Ellsworth John; Dr. Grace Walters; Representative from the Garifuna Community Zoannie Nero and Security Officer Kendol Horne.

