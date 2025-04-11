Vincentians in United Kingdom encouraged to invest in the real estate sector in SVG

Vincentians living in the United Kingdom are being encouraged to invest in the real estate sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The encouragement came from Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, as he addressed a range of issues during the Diaspora Outreach and Investment Program, spearheaded by Invest SVG.

Minister Gonsalves said it is a great time to purchase property in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The first Diaspora Outreach Session was held in the United Kingdom on the weekend under the theme “Home is Where the Heart Is”

