District Medical Officer calls for greater use of public health services by Vincentians
Vincentians have been called upon to take greater advantage of the public health services and facilities provided by the government, especially in light of the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) locally.
Speaking during an interview with NBC Radio, District Medical Officer Dr. Nanyamka Snagg-John expressed concern about the increasing number of cases related to NCDS – many of which, she said, could be better managed or even prevented, through early detection and consistent care.
Dr. Snagg-John noted that building a healthier nation begins with individuals taking responsibility for their well-being and making use of the support systems, already in place.