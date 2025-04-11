Minister of Culture underscores the need for collaboration between Stakeholders and CDC

Minister of Culture, Carlos James has underscored the need for improved collaboration between stakeholders and the Carnival Development Corporation, for the successful staging of Vincy Mas.

Minister James was speaking at the Media Launch of Vincy Mas this week at Sandals Resort.

The Minister said working together is essential, as revenue generated from Vincy Mas, benefits all stakeholders.

Minister James also stressed the importance of collaboration between the Carnival Development Corporation and Private Promoters.

Vincy Mas, this country’s premier cultural festival will run from June 27th to July 8th.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related