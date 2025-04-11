Principal calls on adults to set positive examples for the nation’s children

An appeal has been made for adults across the country to be mindful of the behaviours they portray in the presence of children, as this can have lasting negative effects on the youths.

This appeal was made by Principal of the Georgetown Secondary School, Ronald Clarke during the Police On The Beat Programme aired on NBC Radio focusing on the topic “Bullying and Violence in Schools, the Effects and Consequences”.

Clarke says there are adults in communities across the country who are bullies and children will imitate what they see, resulting in future generations continuing to bully each other.

Principal of the Georgetown Secondary School, Ronald Clarke speaking during the Police On The Beat Programme.

