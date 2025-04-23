Marketing Executive of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Esworth “Ezzie” Roberts said there will be no Whistle Stops, on the launch Day for Vincy Mas this year.

He made this statement during a recent edition of NBC Radio’s Talk Yuh Talk Programme.

Roberts said this year’s launch is slated for Saturday, May 10th at the E.T Joshua Airport Tarmac dubbed “Start” and there will be no Whistle Stops, as they have observed that interest for this activity has been declining over the years.

Roberts said however on Friday, May 9th there will be an event dubbed “Touch and Go” in Capital Kingstown, to promote the launch of Vincy Mas 2025, slated for the following day.

