The Head of the Science Department at the North Union Secondary School, Renson Humphrey, has highlighted the importance of agriculture in the future of science and national development.

Humphrey was speaking to the Agency for Public Information (API) during the school’s recently held Science Fair, which aimed to spark student interest in the wide range of careers available in science-related fields.

He pointed to the school’s strong focus on agriculture, noting that it remains a vital part of both the curriculum and the national conversation around sustainability and innovation.

Humphrey also explained that the fair was a great opportunity for students to see how science, technology, and farming go hand in hand.

