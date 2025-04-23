The Benjamin to Bristol road in Richland Park is now accessible and is on track to be fully completed within the next 10 days.

That’s according to Resident Engineer for the Feeder Road Project, Wael Issa, who provided an update during a recent site visit with the Agency for Public Information (API).

The Benjamin to Bristol road, is part of a broader national initiative aimed at improving rural infrastructure and boosting economic activity through enhanced road access.

Issa noted that the major components of the project have already been completed.

