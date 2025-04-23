Visiting SDA Pastor calls for greater societal inclusion and accessibility for Persons with Disabilities

A call has been made for greater awareness and inclusion of persons living with disabilities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, whose basic needs are often overlooked.

This call was made by Seventh-day Adventist Pastor, Trinidadian, Dr. Andy Manzano. He spoke during an interview with NBC News, while visiting the Voice of the Disabled headquarters at Sans Souci.

Dr. Manzano led a group of pan players who performed for members of the organization and distributed care packages.

He explained that the lack of accessible infrastructure, such as buildings without wheelchair ramps, reflects a world not designed for the differently abled.

Manzano outlined that no one should have to fight for inclusion or access, and urged able-bodied individuals to be more mindful of the daily challenges faced by the disabled.

