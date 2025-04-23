Bequia Easter onshore activities deemed a success by organizers

The Bequia Onshore Activities Management Committee says its activities which were held on the Grenadine Island as part of this year’s Easter celebrations, were a huge success.

During an interview with NBC News, Chairperson of the Bequia Onshore Activities Management Committee, Jan Ollivierre-Providence said this year saw more activities taking place and everything wrapped up on Monday of this week.

Ollivierre-Providence said while there is always room for improvement, the programme of activities was a hit for the entire family and they expect 2026 to be even more successful.

