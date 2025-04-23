Prime Minister Gonsalves extends condolences on the passing of Pope Francis

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said there is great sadness across the world, as a result of the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

He made this statement during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this morning, as he expressed condolences to the Vatican and all the family and friends of Pope Francis, on behalf of the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister said the Roman Catholic religion along with other religions are currently mourning the passing of Pope Francis about which he is also saddened.

Prime Minister Gonsalves described Pope Francis as a great moral leader and someone who aimed to make the world a better place and was strong on promoting global peace.

The Prime Minister said he also sent off a letter to the Vatican, following the Pope’s passing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related