NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 23rd April,2025

Work is continuing behind the scenes as St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to implement an official platform, through which the nation’s Agricultural sector can address the challenges brought on by Climate Change.

This comes as the country signed on to the Climate- Smart Agriculture Compliance Tool and Approach (C-SAC) in late 2024. C-SAC was introduced by veteran Plant Pathologist and Climate Consultant with decades of experience and knowledge about Agricultural Development, Steve Maximay.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

