St Vincent and the Grenadines lost to Barbados and St Lucia in the Boys Under-17 and Boys Under-19 Singles of this year’s Caribbean Junior Table Tennis Championships at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Barbados yesterday;

In the Under-15 Boys team Championship, Barbados defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 3-2.

Maleeq Aimey of Barbados beat Oran-Jay Williams of St Vincent and the Grenadines 11-4, 11-2, 11-6. Macahlie Hazelwood of St Vincent and the Grenadines defeated MdJai Collymore of Barbados 11-9, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7. Ajani Gittens of Barbados won from Zaid Martin of St Vincent and the Grenadines 11-5, 11-4, 11-5. Macahlie Hazelwood of St Vincent and the Grenadines had the better of Maleeq Aimey of Barbados 12-10, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9, 15-13, and Mdjai Collymore of Barbados won from Oran-jay Williams of St Vincent and the Grenadines 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 14-12.

In the Under-19 Boys team Championship, St Lucia defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 3-0.

Manie Eleuthere of St Lucia beat Terrance Ashton of St Vincent and the Grenadines 11-4, 11-5, 11-8. Joshua Lubin of St Lucia won from Lamont Gregg of St Vincent and the Grenadines 11-3, 11-4, 11-8, and Leshon Francis of St Lucia beat Kimoni Shoy of St Vincent and the Grenadines 11-2, 11-4, 11-3.

St Vincent and the Grenadines finished 5th overall in the 6-team Under-15 Boys Competition, and at the bottom of the 7-Team Under-19 Boys Championship.

The Doubles Championship will begin at 9.30 a.m today.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related