Housing Minister provides update on progress towards 1,000 prefabricated homes target

Minister of Housing Dr. Orando Brewster said the three hundred prefabricated homes to be provided by Steel Frame Engineered Solutions based in Trinidad and Tobago, shows significant progress in the Government’s thrust to provide one thousand homes by the end of this year, to people affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Delivering remarks during yesterday’s signing ceremony of the contract for the homes, Minister Brewster said Steel Frame Engineered Solutions is ready to start delivering the homes.

Dr. Brewster said they expect the pre-fabricated homes to begin arriving in the country within the next two weeks, with between forty to fifty homes to be delivered on a monthly basis.

He said the Government has already started work to prepare the bases for the homes and construction will begin very soon.

